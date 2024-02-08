Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VBK stock traded up $3.90 on Thursday, reaching $243.68. 178,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,687. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $246.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

