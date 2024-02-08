Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Crewe Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 4.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $23,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,801,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

