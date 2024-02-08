Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.44. 1,982,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,997. The company has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $152.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.55.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

