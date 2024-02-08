Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Varex Imaging updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-$0.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.46. 91,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $707.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Varex Imaging by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Varex Imaging by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

