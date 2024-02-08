Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Varex Imaging updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-$0.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.300 EPS.
Varex Imaging Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.46. 91,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $707.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66.
Insider Activity at Varex Imaging
In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VREX
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Varex Imaging
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.