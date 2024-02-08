Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.97

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 600127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VREX shares. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $693.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.97 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varex Imaging

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $121,751.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 216.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Varex Imaging by 70.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

