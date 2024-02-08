Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $51.34 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $51.34 million and $1.04 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00078479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00026962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00021244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,555,170,786 coins and its circulating supply is 2,555,170,785 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

