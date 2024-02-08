Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ventas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,405,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Ventas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 538,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after acquiring an additional 105,583 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.62. 943,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,034. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4,513.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

