Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. Veralto also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.300 EPS.

NYSE:VLTO traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on VLTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Veralto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

