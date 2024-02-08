Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.75 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $55.75 million and $6.76 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

