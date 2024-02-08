Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Sells 28,015 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,246 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28,015 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 3.3% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Adobe worth $123,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $615.86. 1,814,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,160. The firm has a market cap of $278.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $602.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

