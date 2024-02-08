VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 16,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 19,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded VersaBank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on VersaBank from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

VersaBank Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $291.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. VersaBank had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.0184 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

