Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 375.62% from the stock’s current price.

VERU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,575. Veru has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $39.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.29.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 571.20% and a negative return on equity of 374.04%. Research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. UBS Group AG increased its position in Veru by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Veru by 2.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Veru by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veru by 18.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

