Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Vestis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VSTS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.20. 3,970,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Vestis has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vestis stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vestis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vestis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

