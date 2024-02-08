Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Trading Up 4.1%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.41. 315,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 664,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.40 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,623,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 269,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,843,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 912,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,813,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 328,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.