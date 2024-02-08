Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.50 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 85.60 ($1.07). Approximately 335,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 223,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.60 ($1.10).
Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £278.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.59.
Victorian Plumbing Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Victorian Plumbing Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. Victorian Plumbing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.
Insider Transactions at Victorian Plumbing Group
Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile
Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 130 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. Its bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.
