Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.50 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 85.60 ($1.07). Approximately 335,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 223,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.60 ($1.10).

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £278.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.59.

Get Victorian Plumbing Group alerts:

Victorian Plumbing Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Victorian Plumbing Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. Victorian Plumbing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

In other Victorian Plumbing Group news, insider Daniel Barton sold 104,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.23), for a total value of £102,019.96 ($127,892.64). Corporate insiders own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 130 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. Its bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.