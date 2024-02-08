Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Trading 6.9% Higher

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 89,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 117,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIGL shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vigil Neuroscience from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $101.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,495,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 704.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 821,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 719,366 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $3,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at $2,708,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 172,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

