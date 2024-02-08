Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Announces $0.20 Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Vinci Partners Investments has a payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.4%.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

VINP stock remained flat at $10.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 101,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $580.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 48.86% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VINP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.