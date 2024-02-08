Vitalhub (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Shares Up 3.6%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.77 and last traded at C$3.73. 2,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.
Vitalhub Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.51.
Vitalhub Company Profile
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
