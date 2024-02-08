Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $5.78

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $5.78 or 0.00012554 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $162.49 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015808 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014780 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,931.68 or 0.99713550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010458 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00188342 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.56521463 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $4,875,077.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

