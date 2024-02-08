Waters (NYSE:WAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS.

Waters Stock Up 1.0 %

WAT stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.69. The company had a trading volume of 346,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.12. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

