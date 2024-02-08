Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,618 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.35. 10,761,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,153,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
