WEMIX (WEMIX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.67 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. WEMIX has a market cap of $814.31 million and $2.67 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00004888 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 952,135,662 coins and its circulating supply is 361,689,856 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 952,066,569.7241441 with 361,617,887.1452532 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.22198887 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $3,505,047.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

