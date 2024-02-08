Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $213.08

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $213.08 and last traded at $212.79, with a volume of 160680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.79.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,508 shares of company stock worth $8,167,242. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

