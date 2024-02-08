WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading Up 1.5%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.52 and last traded at $47.52. 16,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 87,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.