Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.09

Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 324668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Worthington Steel Trading Up 10.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.60 million. Worthington Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Steel

In other news, Director Charles M. Chiappone acquired 1,850 shares of Worthington Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,948.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,033 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,339,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth $2,848,000.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

