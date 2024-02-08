Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $621.47 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $621.47 million and $114.47 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $321.33 or 0.00697584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,934,038 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

