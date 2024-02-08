Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $50,714.15

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and $50,714.15 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,103,775,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,103,707,695 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05957901 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $32,677.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

