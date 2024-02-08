Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.25

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

