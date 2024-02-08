Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $20.60 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Zcash has a total market cap of $336.40 million and $49.01 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $20.60 or 0.00045478 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00052716 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00018340 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

