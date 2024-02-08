ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $685,101.51 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. ZClassic has a market cap of $685,101.51 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00052996 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00045386 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00018157 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

