10,137 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 216,582 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,355,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 495,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 513,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,159 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,507. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

