1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGEB. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4,731.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 137,783 shares. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

