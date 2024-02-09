1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.