1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the quarter. Powell Industries accounts for 1.3% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Powell Industries worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $7,698,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 79,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $4,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,933,727.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock worth $1,709,678 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POWL stock traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,583. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $148.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.55.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

