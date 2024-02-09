1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,992,000 after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,711 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,412,000 after purchasing an additional 446,398 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,261,000 after purchasing an additional 733,918 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.49. 8,490,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,576,378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2359 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.