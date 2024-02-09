1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $202,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 135,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $388,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,901. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

