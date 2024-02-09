1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $443,000 Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

NYSE RITM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,431. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RITM. UBS Group began coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

