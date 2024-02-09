1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.1% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

IBM traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $186.34. 5,055,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,847. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.47 and its 200-day moving average is $153.37. The company has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

