1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of HAIN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,302. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.24. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

