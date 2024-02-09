1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,698 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 85.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. 629,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,640. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

