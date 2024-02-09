1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 1.3% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.91. 3,785,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,998 shares of company stock worth $2,176,813. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.