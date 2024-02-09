1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 476 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental accounts for approximately 2.5% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.9% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 445,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the third quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Shares of Tri-Continental stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $29.44. 35,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,263. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.377 dividend. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

