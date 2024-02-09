1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $515,000 Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,929. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 141.77%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

