4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Up 9.4%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.43. Approximately 779,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,558,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $827,266.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,185,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $827,266.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at $82,961,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,980 shares of company stock worth $12,216,118 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,466,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after buying an additional 807,031 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,664,000 after buying an additional 363,695 shares during the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

