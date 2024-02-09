77,732 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,762,000. Salesforce comprises 0.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $4,324,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,551,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,801,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $371,005,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.84. 2,926,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,094,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.82 and its 200-day moving average is $232.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $295.24. The stock has a market cap of $282.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

