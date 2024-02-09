AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.56

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.56 and last traded at $75.33, with a volume of 355345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.07.

AAON Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AAON

Institutional Trading of AAON

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751 over the last 90 days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 57.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after purchasing an additional 775,266 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 46.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,751 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AAON by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,415,000 after purchasing an additional 571,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.