Aaron M. Boigon Sells 1,600 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) EVP Aaron M. Boigon sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884. The company has a market capitalization of $216.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 183.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the third quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

