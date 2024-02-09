Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,340.97

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,340.97 ($16.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($16.92). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,342 ($16.82), with a volume of 89,285 shares.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,341.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,265.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,232.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.55 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.95. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is 3,773.58%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

