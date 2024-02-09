Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.67. 1,465,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.73. The firm has a market cap of $233.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

