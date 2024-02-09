Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 4.7% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.08% of Accenture worth $148,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $375.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

